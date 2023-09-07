Victoria Leeds shopping centre Fashion Weekender sees style influencer Kat Farmer host catwalks outside John Lewis
There will also be expert styling advice, new season collections, event exclusives and more within the historic grandeur of the Victoria Quarter’s arcades and the contemporary luxe surroundings of Victoria Gate.
Kat will walk the audience through each runway and her ‘Fashion Tribes Theory’, making it easy for shoppers to find their fit and to shop the look. Models will wear outfits tailored by featured brands, each one fitting into one of Kat Farmer’s nine signature style tribes.
She will also host a daily book signing for audience members, each day at 1.15pm in Victoria Quarter. Jo Coburn, Victoria Leeds’ Senior General Manager, said: “We’re so excited for the upcoming Fashion Weekender event. It’s great to be showcasing so many of our sensational brands, ahead of the new fashion season and it’s brilliant to be working with our new retailers, too. We’re big Kat Farmer fans - she really shows people how to dress for themselves, rather than for fleeting trends - so it’ll be great to hear her advice going into AW23 and beyond.
"The audience is in for a treat, going by all the plans we’ve already got in place - it should be a weekend full of really relatable, fashion-forward fun.”
Five new brands have recently moved in to Victoria Leeds including Phase Eight, Ace & Tate and Whistles.
Live fashion shows will take place outside John Lewis in Victoria Gate on each of the three days at 11am1, 2.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.No need to book, just show up and take a seat. See https://www.victorialeeds.co.uk/events/leeds-fashion-weekender/
Friday Shows: 11am – John Lewis & Partners, Kate Spade, Cubitts; 12.30pm – Hobbs, Hackett; 2pm – Paul Smith; 3.30pm – AllSaints, Kurt Geiger
Saturday Shows: 11am – Mint Velvet, Ted Baker, Cubitts; 12.30pm – John Lewis & Partners; 2pm – Ralph Lauren, Russell & Bromley, Boodles; 3.30pm – Harvey Nichols
Sunday Shows: 11am – Seraphine, Seasalt, Moda in Pelle, Hackett; 12.30pm – Ted Baker, Thomas Sabo; 2pm – Harvey Nichols, Coach, Size?; 3.30pm – Phase Eight, John Lewis & Partners