On Saturday November 3 and Sunday November 4, Trinity Leeds invites shoppers to enjoy customisable s’mores with crumbled cookies and melted chocolate ganache, finished with marshmallow from local business The Marshmallowist.

Hand-piped and toasted, customers face a choice of different marshmallow flavours such as vanilla, raspberry, champagne and gingerbread, plus a range of toppings from Christmas pudding and honeycomb to ‘bacon crumble’ and roasted parsnip crisps.

Assistant centre director at Trinity Leeds Nick Jones said: “Christmas is just around the corner and we’re celebrating in style at Trinity Leeds to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Trinity Leeds will host a special s’mores experience on December 3 and 4 (Photo: Simon Dewhurst)

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our unique custom s’mores pop-up, which is like nothing we have ever done before at the centre. With festive flavours such as pigs in blankets, roast parsnips and Christmas pudding with brandy soaked fruit, we’re sure the delicious pick-me-up will go down a treat with guests.”

Leeds shoppers are also invited to enjoy the view in Trinity decked with Après Ski Christmas decorations. Every weekend from Saturday November 26, Trinity Leeds will be hosting surprises, with a DJ playing all of the festive hits and special giveaways including handmade s’mores kits.

To make Christmas shopping a little easier, guests can also have their gifts wrapped at Guest Services from December 1 to 24, with donations going to Leeds charity St Vincent’s to help support vulnerable people and local families.