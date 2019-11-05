Tour de Yorkshire Ride 2020: route, dates and how to enter

(Photo: Tour de Yorkshire)

What is the Tour de Yorkshire Ride?

The Tour de Yorkshire Ride gives non-professional cyclists a chance to ride many of the same roads as the pros before they do.

But aside from just a leisurely ride through the Yorkshire countryside, the event also comes with supportive crowds, and a finish under the same line as the pros.

When is the 2020 ride?

The 2020 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire ride takes place on Sunday 3 May 2020.

What are the routes for the 2020 ride?

At the time of writing, the routes for the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire Ride are yet to be revealed.

However, the routes will likely follow a similar format to last year’s ride, with short, medium and long routes of 50km, 79km and 123km respectively.

Note that the sportive is an open road event, meaning that while the pros may have rolling road closures, participants of the Ride will be sharing roads with the general public and traffic.

It is the responsibility of the rider to follow all signs, to ride responsibly adhering to the Highway Code, and to remain alert and aware of all other road users.

How do I enter?

Entries cost £54.50 for the long and medium routes, and £49.50 for the short route. Note that these prices don’t include booking fees.

Premium entries are also available, which allow you to remember your achievement forever with a Premium Pack that includes entry and a personalised iTab with your name and time, and your own official event photograph.

These cost £80 for the long and medium routes, and £75 for the short.

There are also Premium Plus Entries which include all of the above, plus the exclusive sportive jersey.