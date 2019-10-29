Holly Hunter, aged, from Huddersfield, in the pumpkin field Stockeld Park, Wetherby.

Top places to go pumpkin picking in Leeds and beyond

Halloween is almost here - but have you got your pumpkin yet?

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am

While you could simply nip to the supermarket to pick one up, there's something extra special about picking your own, taking it home and carving out your own spooky design. We've picked out some of the best places in Leeds and beyond to pick your own pumpkin.

1. Horsforth Pick Your Own

Joe Kemp checking a giant pumpkin at West End Lane Farm, LS18 5ES (open daily, October 18-31, 10am-5pm, no booking required).

2. Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Annie the witch in the pumpkin field at Stockeld Park, LS22 4AN (open daily, October 26 - 31, 10.30am - 5.30pm, booking required).

3. Spilmans, Thirsk

Farmer and pumpkin grower Tom Spilman, at Church Farm, YO7 3NB (open daily, October 1 - 31, 10am-4pm, free to enter).

4. Piglets Adventure Farm, York

Winston Larkin, aged 3, at Piglets Adventure Farm at Towthorpe, YO32 9ST (open October weekends, plus daily October 28 - November 3, 10am-5.30pm, booking required)

