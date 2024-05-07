Thrilling family entertainment and events at Gravity MAX this May Half Term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This May half term, families are in for an electrifying treat at Gravity MAX with a whole host of adrenaline-pumping activities all conveniently located under one roof. From high-speed electric E-Karting to immersive augmented reality (AR) bowling and darts, along with a challenging 18-hole Urban Street Golf course, there's something for everyone at Gravity MAX. Activities vary per site, please visit Gravity MAX website for details: gravity-global.com/max

Visitors can look forward to different family-friendly events across the Gravity MAX sites, including a day of family fun on Liverpool's largest roof terrace or a first look at the all-new Gravity MAX Westfield Stratford, along with face painting sessions across selected MAX sites. The perfect recipe for family fun.

To keep energy levels up, Gravity MAX offers a diverse range of fantastic food options, including NYC-inspired burgers from Dirty Bones and classic Italian pasta dishes from Coco di Mama with several special F&B packages designed to complement the entertainment experience. To complement all the delicious food offerings, Gravity MAX provides a Coca-Cola Freestyle and Frozen Fanta wall, allowing you to enjoy unlimited same-day refills of your preferred flavours!

Families can choose from four convenient locations - Wandsworth, Liverpool, Castleford, or the brand-new site at Westfield Stratford - for a full day of entertainment. With free entry, guests only pay for the activities they choose to participate in, with prices starting from just £5 per person.