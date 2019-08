Have your say

Viral sensation Baby Shark will be hosting a meet and greet in Leeds city centre.

The character will be hosting a 'very special' show in The Entertainer store in the Trinity Centre on Saturday, August 17.

There will be seven performances between 10 and 4pm which will begin on the hour.

It will last for 30 minutes.

The event is free but purchases a ticket is required.

One ticket is for one family.

Tickets can be purchased on the event Facebook page.