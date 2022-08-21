We’ve teamed up with Leeds City Council and Leeds Inspired to highlight some the best free and low-cost events and activities for people of all ages to enjoy.
Here are six ideas to give you some inspiration for the coming week.
1. Breeze in the Park in Bramley
Breeze will return to parks across Leeds this summer, with a new interactive play system, revamped arts zone, fun fair, food and classic inflatables. All at a Breeze In The Park near you. This week on August 22, the event will be coming to Bramley Park. Alongside the inflatable obstacle course, families can expect to find bouncy castles, arts and crafts, interactive play, and fun fair rides (which will be an additional cost). To book tickets visit www.breezeleeds.org
Photo: YEP
2. Trains, Trains, Trains at Leeds Industrial Museum
Get on the right track with a fun packed day of trains and railway-themed activities for all the family at Leeds Industrial Museum on August 28. Enjoy displays, behind the scenes tours, films and hands-on activities as the museum is joined by the Friends of the Sierra Leone National Railway Museum. Events take place from 1pm to 5pm. https://museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/events/leeds-
industrial-museum/trains-trains-trains
Photo: YEP
3. Mystery Matinees at Leeds Industrial Museum
Take a seat in one of the UK’s smallest cinemas with just 24 seats inside. Leeds Industrial Museum is home to the tiny 1920’s Palace Picture House which will be showing
family favourites Tuesday-Friday over the Summer school holidays. Screenings start at 2pm and are included in the museum admission charge- meaning a family of five can go to the cinema for just £11.
Photo: YEP
4. The Great Thwaite Flutterby
Visit one of the country’s last remaining water powered mills and pick up a butterfly trail from reception. Hit the mill’s stunning nature trail and check out the fascinating mill buildings to hunt them all down. Collect their names to find the missing butterfly. https://museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/thwaite-watermill
Photo: YEP