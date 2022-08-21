1. Breeze in the Park in Bramley

Breeze will return to parks across Leeds this summer, with a new interactive play system, revamped arts zone, fun fair, food and classic inflatables. All at a Breeze In The Park near you. This week on August 22, the event will be coming to Bramley Park. Alongside the inflatable obstacle course, families can expect to find bouncy castles, arts and crafts, interactive play, and fun fair rides (which will be an additional cost). To book tickets visit www.breezeleeds.org

Photo: YEP