We’ve teamed up with Leeds City Council and Leeds Inspired to highlight some the best free and low-cost events and activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Here are six ideas to give you some inspiration for the coming week:

Vintage bus day

The animatronic Spinosaurus that has taken up residence at Granary Wharf for this summer's Leeds Jurassic Trail. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Travel in true vintage style for free on Sunday August 14 by catching a beautifully restored bus to hop between the city centre and Leeds Industrial Museum, Thwaite Watermill, Kirkstall Abbey, Abbey House Museum and Kirkstall Forge.

As an extra bonus, purchase a ticket to either Leeds Industrial Museum or Thwaite Watermill and gain free entry to the other one on the same day.

Keep an eye out for family fun activities on offer across the various attractions too.

Leeds Jurassic Trail

The Leeds Jurassic Trail is back and this time bigger and better than ever with a spectacular trail of prehistoric reptiles to found all across the city.

Highlights include a 14.5m long roaring Spinosaurus inhabiting the dock at Granary Wharf, believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

Leeds Jurassic Trail runs until Sunday September 4. Visit leedsjurassictrail.co.uk for more details.

Discovery Centre summer

Explore the collections at Leeds Discovery Centre with specialist curators, and take part in free themed craft sessions over the summer.

On Tuesday August 17, explore some of the museum’s historic swimwear from the late Victorian woollen bathing suit to the more contemporary design of stretchy man-made fabrics.

Learn about the different materials used for swimsuits over the years and practice your hand at trying to weave!

The free session takes place between 10am and 2pm, with booking essential. Email [email protected] or call 0113 378 2100.

Breeze in the Park

Breeze is back in parks across Leeds this summer, with a new interactive play system, revamped arts zone, fun fair, food and classic inflatables.

Alongside the inflatable obstacle course, families can expect to find bouncy castles, arts and crafts, interactive play, and fun fair rides (which will be an additional cost).

You can join the fun this week at Manston Park, Cross Gates, on Thursday August 11 and Wetherby Ings, Wetherby, on Friday August 11.

Visit www.breezeleeds.org for more dates and to book your tickets.

Leeds Libraries summer reading challenge

Children can sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge at any local library in Leeds from or online at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.

By taking part in the challenge, children will be guided by the Gadgeteers, a group of six science-mad characters who will help young readers to discover more about the technology and innovation behind the world around them.

The website also includes games, activities and a reading club. Every child that completes the challenge will be awarded a certificate and a gold medal.

Explore urban nature with Leeds Industrial Museum

Join in with family friendly Urban Nature Project inspired activities during the summer school holidays.

Get up close to bugs and other creepy crawlies from the Leeds collection and use explorer kits to bug hunt, observe and collect new data and take away your own handmade wildflower seed bombs, tivariums and bug hotels.

Activities are included with general admission to the museum with no need to book ahead.