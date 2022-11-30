Christmas tree season is well and truly upon which is great news for those who like to sneak their Christmas tree up before it has even hit December! But those who take a little longer to get into the Christmas spirit might still be searching for where they can get their Christmas tree in Leeds this year.

There are plenty of places in and around Leeds where you can go to pick out your favourite Christmas tree of choice. Whether you like to visit a traditional local Christmas tree farm for all the Christmassy vibes, or you’re happy to just pop to IKEA and get the job done - there are all sorts of places to pick up your trust tree.

Traditionally, the beginning of Advent dictates that Christmas trees should be put up on the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year, Advent begins on Sunday November 27 but don’t fret as Christmas tree farms usually stay open well into December.

So buckle up and get your tinsel at the ready as we’ve rounded up a list of places in Leeds where you can pick up a Christmas tree in time for the big day.

The places in Leeds where you can get a real Christmas tree this year

Visit Stockeld Park to pick your own non-needle drop Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree. With trees ranging from 3-12 feet, you are bound to find the perfect pine for your home this Christmas.

Where: Wetherby Rd, Wetherby LS22 4AN

When: Trees are on sale from November 25 until December 23.

Opening hours: The park is open from 9 am to 8 pm during this period.

Price: From £35

The Methley Estate offers a special Christmas tradition for many families at Christmas time. With a long history, the farm manager planted the first tree in 1996 and now has 18,000 Norway Spruce and Nordmann Fir trees being grown at any one time meaning there’s plenty to choose from.

Where: Methley Estate, Methley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS26 9DU.

When: Trees are on sale from November 19 to Sunday 18th December 18.

Opening times: Open daily from 9 am – 5 pm with special late night openings on Thursday, December 1 and Thursday, December 9 until 8 pm.

Price: N/A

Even IKEA is getting on the Christmas tree hype this year by selling trees for just £25. Customers who buy a real Christmas tree between November 25 - and Christmas eve will also receive a free gift voucher.

Where: Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley WF17 9AE

When: Friday, November 25 - Friday, December 23

Opening times: store hours apply

Price: £25

The Arium Christmas trees are on the nearby Stockeld Park Estate, where every tree is cared for and cultivated by hand.

Stockeld Park Christmas trees are the Nordmann Fir (Abies Nordmanniana), also known as ‘non-needle drop Christmas trees’ with beautiful dark green needles, a distinctive straight trunk and natural symmetry. These trees range in size from 3 - 12 feet and are the best and most popular choice for families.

Where: Thorner Ln, Whinmoor, Leeds LS14 3FB

When: The Arium is selling Christmas trees from Friday, November 25 until Friday, December 23. Customers will also get a free tea or coffee with every purchase.

Swillington Organic Farm sells Christmas trees proudly grown in Yorkshire. The farm has hundreds of freshly cut Christmas Trees to choose from which are kept in water from the moment they’re cut keeping them fresh and non-drop. The farm says they treat the trees like fresh flowers to keep their high quality.

Where: Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS26 8QA

When: From Friday, November 25

Opening hours: Every Day 10 am – 5 pm (after dark call at the farmhouse for assistance. Closing at 4 pm Sundays)