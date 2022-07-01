Here are nine events in Leeds this weekend.

Comedy at the Constitutional

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mardi Gras Festival returns to Roundhay Park this Saturday for its second year of summer celebrations.

Enjoy a night of laughs at the Constitutional in Farsley this Saturday from 7pm. Performers include Travis Jay, Micky Sharma and Andy White.

The event is for ages 15 and up, with tickets available on from the Constitutional's website.

Mutant Movement at the Warehouse

Mutant Movement is hosting a party on Saturday after the live show from Black Celebration and A Little Respect.

Head to Chow Down this weekend for plenty of tasty food, delicious cocktails and live DJs to kick off the summer.

Held at the Warehouse, expect a fantastic night of eighties music until 2am, with DJ Dakeyne also playing.

Doors open at 10.30pm with tickets available from Seetickets.

Mardi Gras Festival

Mardi Gras Festival returns to Roundhay Park this Saturday for its second year of summer celebrations.

Enjoy a performance this Saturday from one of the city's oldest and most renowned groups around: Leeds Symphony Orchestra.

Headliners include Joel Corry, Clean Bandit, Roger Sanchez and Raye, with local DJs also performing across the day.

Doors open at 1pm with tickets available on the Mardi Gras website.

Last Time Out Festival

Leeds jazz night Last Time Out is hosting its first festival this Saturday, with plenty of street food and music on offer at the Wardrobe from noon.

Club Together is back this Saturday for this year's first instalment at Headrow House.

Acts include Nubiyan Twist, Kofi Stone, Blue Lab Beats and Jaz Karis, with local DJs Abi Whistance, Greggo and Mxtias performing also.

Chow Down at Temple Arches

Head to Chow Down this weekend for plenty of tasty food, delicious cocktails and live DJs to kick off the summer.

Expect music from Mix Stress and Campo on Saturday, and a performance from Flat Cap Brass on Sunday.

Food vendors include Parmageddon, Good Boy Bodega and Oh La La Loaded Fries.

Entry from noon.

Club Together at Headrow House

Club Together is back this Saturday for this year's first instalment. Enjoy a magical musical journey with Headrow House's resident DJs showcasing the finest underground house music around.

Leeds Symphony Orchestra at St Margaret's Horsforth

Enjoy a performance this Saturday from one of the city's oldest and most renowned groups around: Leeds Symphony Orchestra.

With over 70 players and plenty of classics under their belt, this is one not to miss.

The event starts at 7.30pm at St Margaret's Church in Horsforth, with tickets available from Ticketsource.

Help I Sexted My Boss at O2 Academy

William Hanson and Jordan North are the creative duo behind the hilarious and much-loved podcast ‘Help I Sexted My Boss’, and they hit the road with their brand-new show this weekend.

Head to the O2 Academy on Saturday to watch their podcast come to life. Doors open at 7pm with tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Dream Girls at Leeds Grand Theatre

Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.