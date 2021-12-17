There are plenty of fun things to do in Leeds this weekend.
Here are seven of the best events to attend.
1. Meanwood Christmas Market
On Saturday Meanwood Farmers Market is getting a festive makeover, with crafters and bakers all gathering at 6 Green Road to sell gifts for the holiday season. Doors open at 10am and close at 2pm. The event is free to enter.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Gremlins at Left Bank
Enjoy a festive screening of Gremlins this weekend at Left Bank in partnership with Hyde Park Picture House. The tickets are pay as you feel with doors opening at 7pm on Saturday. There will also be a bar on site serving mulled wine and mince pies.
Photo: Google
3. Christmas Concert with West Yorkshire Orchestra
Enjoy sing-along Christmas hits on Sunday with a special performance from the West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra. The event starts at 3pm at Slung Low, The Holbeck, with tickets available on Slung Low's website.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Love Train Christmas Disco Ball
Brutus Gold's Love Train returns to its spiritual home of the O2 Academy for the ultimate disco party on Saturday. Doors open at 8pm with the event running until midnight. Tickets are available through the O2 Academy website.
Photo: Steve Riding