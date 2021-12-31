Here is our list of seven events to look forward to in 2022.
1. Kirkgate Vegan Market
On 15 January eco-lovers can look forward to the Kirkgate vegan market - with a range of artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities present for the event. Doors open at 10am and the event is free to enter.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Simple Minds at O2 Academy
On Saturday 9 April rock band Simple Minds take to the stage at the O2 Academy in Leeds. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, with doors opening for the performance at 6pm.
3. Belgrave Feast
Enjoy Belgrave Feast on the first Saturday of every month. From local street food vendors including Belgrave's own Patty Smith's and Dough Boys, to craft makers and artists selling goods, the event is always free to attend and starts at 11am.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Joe Lycett at First Direct Arena
Comedian and TV personality Joe Lycett heads to the First Direct Arena on 14 September. Tickets are now available to purchase on Ticketmaster, with doors opening for the event at 6.30pm.