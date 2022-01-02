Kettlewell

Things to do in Leeds: 10 hidden gem villages within an easy drive of Leeds that are breathtakingly beautiful

The bustling city of Leeds is just a stone's throw away from some beautiful scenery, quaint villages and the rolling hills of the Dales.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:45 am

Tourists and day-trippers flock to pretty towns such as Harrogate, Ilkley and Hebden Bridge, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.

Here are 10 of the best hidden villages within an easy drive of Leeds that may be less familiar:

1. Skidby

As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min

2. Thornton-le-Dale

Thornton-le-Dale is a pretty village on the edge of the North York Moors. A woodland footpath runs from the car park to the village and there are plenty of local walks to take in the surrounding countryside. Drive: 1hr 15mins

3. Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey is famous for its striking Priory, but the village itself shouldn't be overlooked. It has a delightful tearoom and is surrounded by stunning countryside. Drive: 45min to 1hr

4. Marsden

Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Drive: 45min to 1hr

