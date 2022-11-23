As 2023 creeps closer, theatres across the city are gearing up for some of the finest shows around.

Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre on 8 January is the critically acclaimed Magic of Motown. Seen by over a million people, the world class show is now in its 17th year touring the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready for plenty of music, costumes and dazzling dance routines in this breath-taking live concert spectacular. Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Magic of Motown

Next up at Leeds Grand Theatre is Opera North's Tosca. Written over 120 years ago, Puccini‘s music packs an emotional punch with iconic tunes, including Vissi d’arte and Te deum, featuring in the show.

Edward Dick returns to direct the five-star production, running from 21 January until 2 March. Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century’s most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel comes to the Quarry Theatre on 14 February until 18 February. The show follows a group of British retirees as they embark on a new life in India. The hotel they stay in is far from the extravagance they expected, but as their lives begin to intertwine, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

Tickets are available from Leeds Playhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Playhouse, Leeds.

Also coming to the Quarry Theatre is a production of Lord of the Flies, running from 18 March to 8 April. Watch as a group of British school children are left stranded after surviving a devastating plane crash. As tensions rise and the hunger for power grows, the group divide and become wildly out of control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from Leeds Playhouse.

Running just two days at the Courtyard Theatre is a balletLORENT production of Rapunzel, created by by Carol Ann Duffy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of fight, passion and longing, this beloved must-see fairytale brings together a collection of world-class collaborators; former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy, award-winning composer Murray Gold (Doctor Who; Gentleman Jack; It’s A Sin) and Michele Clapton, award-winning Costume Designer (Game of Thrones; The Crown; Mamma Mia)