Theakston’s Brewery welcomes new Black Bull in Paradise visitor centre staff

Independent Yorkshire brewery, T&R Theakston has recruited a flurry of new team members in readiness for its Visitor Centre’s busiest season

In readiness for the summer ahead, new Visitor Centre Manager Nichola Bramley will be joined by Visitor Centre Ambassadors & Tour Guides Dave Harley and Bee Horner, as the Masham brewery prepares to welcome hundreds of beer-lovers to its Visitor Centre, The Black Bull in Paradise.

Managing Director of Theakston’s Brewery, Richard Bradbury said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Nichola, Dave and Bee to the Black Bull in Paradise and to the Theakston team. With another busy summer in full flow, their skills and experience across hospitality, customer services and marketing will be invaluable in ensuring every visitor to T&R Theakston gets a warm welcome and enjoys a memorable experience learning how we craft some of the country’s best beers, including the iconic Old Peculier.”

Established in 1982, the Visitor Centre provides beer fans the opportunity to go beyond the bar and see behind the scenes of the brewery’s almost 200 years of history. Visitors are able to sample Theakston’s core range of ales and learn about the ingredients and expertise which go into creating the perfect pint through one of the guided brewery tours.

The brewery’s Visitor Centre is open from 10.30am – 4.30pm (Monday – Saturday), with regular guided tours throughout the day and private tours available on request.

Tickets can be purchased online and are priced at £12.95 per adult and £5.95 per child, including a complimentary pint (or two halves or three thirds), or soft drink in the Black Bull in Paradise bar.