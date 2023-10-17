A Leeds pub is set to host an arm wrestling competition this weekend that will attract competitors from all over the country.

The ‘Yorkshire Cup’ event will be held at The Halfway House on Leeds and Bradford Road in Stanningley this coming Saturday (October 21) and will see showdowns between strongmen from all corners of the UK.

The event has been organised by the pub’s landlord Christine Clark, who took over in the summer with her husband Andy, and Dan Hanlon, who has been a competitive arm wrestler for seven and a half years.

Dan, whose father also competed in the niche sport, said that it will be the first event of its kind in Leeds and that it will be an open event, meaning that anyone who fancies having a go can sign up for £20 to compete with one arm or £30 for both.

Christine Clark and Dan Hanlon, who have co-organised the first 'Yorkshire Open' arm wrestling event at The Halway House in Stanningley this Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Dan, who is also an arm wrestling referee, said: “We’re really excited to see how people take to it and if it’s a success then we’ll look at making it an annual thing.

"Arm wrestling is growing as a sport and I have known Christine for a long time so we thought it would be a great opportunity to test the waters.”

The event will be held inside of the pub and food and drink will be available for those taking part or those to wanting to watch.