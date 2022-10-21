The 4 best cosy pubs in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

Leeds is full of modern-looking pubs, bars and restaurants but if you’re looking for somewhere to get cosy and put your feet up as the nights draw early, you might need a spot of help. A crackling open fire and twinkling fairy lights can be hard to find in the bustling city centre but worry not we’re here to help.

We have scoured the city and found the best places to put your feet up and keep warm as the weather drops in Leeds. Whether you love to try out new festive tipples in a warm and cosy pub or are more into the pub grub foodie scene, we’ve found some of the cosiest spots for you.

The best cosy pubs in Leeds this winter

The Crowd of Favours

Feel at home on a chesterfield armchair at The Crowd of Favours situated on Harper Street near the famous Kirkgate Market. The welcoming pub offers an eclectic selection of beers, brilliant spirits & cocktails as well as an excellent wine list and a locally sourced menu curated by Anthony Ashton of @Schnitfaced.

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

Myrtle Tavern

Travel out of the city centre and visit the Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood. The cosy pub on top of a huge hill gives off ski resort vibes with its large outdoor marquee lit up by fairy lights nestled among stunning scenery.

Whitelocks Alehouse

If you’re a roast dinner lover you might be wondering where you can get cosy on a Sunday to tuck into your favourite meal of the week. Look no further than Whitelocks Alehouse. The hidden gem is sneakily located down a side street in the city centre but is renowned for its home-cooked Sunday lunches and locally sourced food.

The cosiest pubs in Leeds this winter

Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Enjoy a canalside spot at Kirkstall Bridge Inn. Enjoy the views of the riverside location and country inn ambience while you put the warmth back into your belly with a mouthwatering range of pale ales, stouts, porters, pilsners and more.

