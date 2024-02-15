Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 14 best things to do and places to visit in Leeds this February half term according to Danny Malin

We’re only just recovering from the cost and indulgence of Christmas - and now Chinese New Year, Shrove Tuesday and Valentine’s Day are all taking place all within the February half term. 

By Danny Mei Lan Malin
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

Whether you’re looking for a date day, some time on your own or a family trip out, here are some of my favourite places to go in Leeds city centre.

We often go to weird and wonderful places which we review on us YouTube channel Mr and Mrs Yorkshire.

I think that’s just an excuse for my wife Sophie to drag me to her favourite places saying we’re doing a Yorkshire guide.

There’s tons of places in Leeds in the city centre and the suburbs. Here are some of my favourites.

You can find more of our recommendations on YorkshireFamilies.co.uk and my wife’s always out with the family on mamamei.co.uk.

While it’s impressive from the outside it has the real wow factor on the inside housing the oldest surviving object from Leeds history, the Leeds Cross. My wife and I got married here and have attended recitals, services and spoken at special events. They even did a Lunar New Year celebration. Paul Maybury t’old vicar is proper friendly too.

While it’s impressive from the outside it has the real wow factor on the inside housing the oldest surviving object from Leeds history, the Leeds Cross. My wife and I got married here and have attended recitals, services and spoken at special events. They even did a Lunar New Year celebration. Paul Maybury t’old vicar is proper friendly too. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds Kirkgate Market has changed a lot in recent years and it’s got a banging food court. Other trendy cities often get mentioned in guides but the market’s food court deserves to be in the spotlight too. Plus, over the school holidays they have lots of stay and play activities for the kids and even bumper cars.

Leeds Kirkgate Market has changed a lot in recent years and it’s got a banging food court. Other trendy cities often get mentioned in guides but the market’s food court deserves to be in the spotlight too. Plus, over the school holidays they have lots of stay and play activities for the kids and even bumper cars. Photo: Simon Hulme

For Valentine’s Day, I was tempted to take the wife to Yorkshire’s most-recommended place for couples online, because it’s free - the National Railway Museum in York. But we also have the oldest running working railway in the world on us doorstep in that there Middleton.

For Valentine’s Day, I was tempted to take the wife to Yorkshire’s most-recommended place for couples online, because it’s free - the National Railway Museum in York. But we also have the oldest running working railway in the world on us doorstep in that there Middleton. Photo: Simon Hulme

One of our weirdest dates in the early days was to Geek Retreat, a gaming cafe where we played board games. I know she wants to try Chance & Counters in Leeds too. Interestingly, the popular whodunnit board game Cluedo originates from Leeds. Anthony E. Pratt, and his wife Elva designed the game based on Murder!"

One of our weirdest dates in the early days was to Geek Retreat, a gaming cafe where we played board games. I know she wants to try Chance & Counters in Leeds too. Interestingly, the popular whodunnit board game Cluedo originates from Leeds. Anthony E. Pratt, and his wife Elva designed the game based on Murder!" Photo: Google

I love Leeds Dock and if I were to drag the kids somewhere historical this half term I’d take them to the Royal Armouries. It has the largest animal armour in the world. Yes elephants had armour too. During half term they’ve even got a Jurassic Park special at the Royal Armouries.

I love Leeds Dock and if I were to drag the kids somewhere historical this half term I’d take them to the Royal Armouries. It has the largest animal armour in the world. Yes elephants had armour too. During half term they’ve even got a Jurassic Park special at the Royal Armouries. Photo: Simon Hulme

If you ever want to escape the half term madness to do some work, Department is a good shout. If you do have the kids, you may enjoy a trip on Leeds Water Taxi from Leeds Dock to Granary Wharf. It’s just £2, under 5s and dogs are free.

If you ever want to escape the half term madness to do some work, Department is a good shout. If you do have the kids, you may enjoy a trip on Leeds Water Taxi from Leeds Dock to Granary Wharf. It’s just £2, under 5s and dogs are free. Photo: National World

