Whether you’re looking for a date day, some time on your own or a family trip out, here are some of my favourite places to go in Leeds city centre.

We often go to weird and wonderful places which we review on us YouTube channel Mr and Mrs Yorkshire.

I think that’s just an excuse for my wife Sophie to drag me to her favourite places saying we’re doing a Yorkshire guide.

There’s tons of places in Leeds in the city centre and the suburbs. Here are some of my favourites.

You can find more of our recommendations on YorkshireFamilies.co.uk and my wife’s always out with the family on mamamei.co.uk.

1 . Leeds Minster While it's impressive from the outside it has the real wow factor on the inside housing the oldest surviving object from Leeds history, the Leeds Cross. My wife and I got married here and have attended recitals, services and spoken at special events. They even did a Lunar New Year celebration. Paul Maybury t'old vicar is proper friendly too.

2 . Kirkgate Market Leeds Kirkgate Market has changed a lot in recent years and it's got a banging food court. Other trendy cities often get mentioned in guides but the market's food court deserves to be in the spotlight too. Plus, over the school holidays they have lots of stay and play activities for the kids and even bumper cars.

3 . Middleton Railway For Valentine's Day, I was tempted to take the wife to Yorkshire's most-recommended place for couples online, because it's free - the National Railway Museum in York. But we also have the oldest running working railway in the world on us doorstep in that there Middleton.

4 . Geek Retreat One of our weirdest dates in the early days was to Geek Retreat, a gaming cafe where we played board games. I know she wants to try Chance & Counters in Leeds too. Interestingly, the popular whodunnit board game Cluedo originates from Leeds. Anthony E. Pratt, and his wife Elva designed the game based on Murder!"

5 . Royal Armouries Museum I love Leeds Dock and if I were to drag the kids somewhere historical this half term I'd take them to the Royal Armouries. It has the largest animal armour in the world. Yes elephants had armour too. During half term they've even got a Jurassic Park special at the Royal Armouries.