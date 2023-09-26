Thackray Museum Leeds hosting children's 90-minute Christmas trail and activities celebrating 'worldwide culture'
Thackray Museum of Medicine, in Burmantofts, is inviting families of all ages to join Father Christmas on a magical 90-minute trail, exploring the diverse ways people celebrate Christmas around the world, from November 18 to December 23.
Not only are there clues to be found, but festive stories will be told from Father Christmas and a carefully-curated gift will be given children to take home. Edward Appleyard, chief executive at Thackray Museum of Medicine, said: “Christmas, just like medicine, isn't a simple story.
“It dates back to centuries of history from many cultures around the world, something we celebrate as being a strength of the rich diversity of Leeds and the communities that surround the Museum.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn about the breadth of culture we are able to represent here at Thackray, as we showcase worldwide Christmas culture in our second year of Festive celebrations.”
Other exhibitions at the museum will also be available during this period, including the critically acclaimed On The Bench exhibition on sports injury.