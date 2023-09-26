Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Thackray Museum Leeds hosting children's 90-minute Christmas trail and activities celebrating 'worldwide culture'

A popular Leeds museum is hosting a special festive-themed trail to tell the story of the ways people Christmas across the world.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 26th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Thackray Museum of Medicine, in Burmantofts, is inviting families of all ages to join Father Christmas on a magical 90-minute trail, exploring the diverse ways people celebrate Christmas around the world, from November 18 to December 23.

Not only are there clues to be found, but festive stories will be told from Father Christmas and a carefully-curated gift will be given children to take home. Edward Appleyard, chief executive at Thackray Museum of Medicine, said: “Christmas, just like medicine, isn't a simple story.

“It dates back to centuries of history from many cultures around the world, something we celebrate as being a strength of the rich diversity of Leeds and the communities that surround the Museum.

    Thackray Museum of Medicine, Harehills, are bringing a Christmas trail to Leeds with activities and presents for families and children. Photo: Thackray Museum of MedicineThackray Museum of Medicine, Harehills, are bringing a Christmas trail to Leeds with activities and presents for families and children. Photo: Thackray Museum of Medicine
    Thackray Museum of Medicine, Harehills, are bringing a Christmas trail to Leeds with activities and presents for families and children. Photo: Thackray Museum of Medicine

    “It’s a great opportunity to learn about the breadth of culture we are able to represent here at Thackray, as we showcase worldwide Christmas culture in our second year of Festive celebrations.”

    Other exhibitions at the museum will also be available during this period, including the critically acclaimed On The Bench exhibition on sports injury.

