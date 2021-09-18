The event, which originally started back in 1994, has been a centrepoint for fans of jazz, funk, hip-hop and soul in Leeds, with legends such as Corinne Bailey Rae and Yussef Dayes gracing the stage several times over the last two decades.

But as a result of the pandemic Sunday Joint was forced to close its doors for the first time in 27 years, leaving its future uncertain to organisers as well as fans across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HiFi's Sunday Joint makes its return this weekend after the pandemic forced it to stop.

This weekend marks its glorious return to Leeds, with London band Project Hilts bringing their love of jazz, soul, hip-hop and grime to HiFi in a stunning performance that is sure to make its mark.

Also joining the line-up tomorrow evening is in-house band LNC3, who are welcoming special guests from Leeds Conservatoire to perform alongside them each week.

This weekend the band is inviting Sheffield MC Yusuf Yellow to perform tracks from his brand new hip-hop and neo-soul EP released this month.

Following on from both performances, HiFi's resident DJs are playing a mix of hip-hop, funk, soul and reggae into the early hours of the morning to finish the night off in style.

Promoter Lubi Jovanovic and Nicole Cartwright from the HiFi Club are both getting ready for the first Sunday Joint event since lockdown.

On the event, Sunday Joint DJ and founder Lubomir Jovanovic said:

"There were times when I wondered if we would return at all but after 27 years of weekly live music at Sunday Joint, it would have been sad to stop.

"Sunday Joint has been a really important part of the Leeds music scene since it began- it has been the first entry venue for many new young bands, often from the equally legendary Leeds Conservatoire, but it has also seen international stars playing there too.

"In this short attention span era, when a weekly session is applauded for reaching it's first birthday and is deemed legendary if it gets to five years, the fact that Sunday Joint has endured, survived and is still here twenty seven years on, pandemic included, is proof that we are doing the right thing."

Popular Leeds jazz and soul DJ Lubomir Jovanovic has played at the event for 27 years.

Sunday Joint starts at 8pm and is completely free to enter each week.

Find out more about the weekly event on HiFi's website.