4. Go Ape, Temple Newsam

Situated in the east of the city, Temple Newsam is home to Go Ape's first high rope attraction in West Yorkshire. Test your climbing abilities with their Treetop Challenge or take a trip down to ground level using their zip line. For younger kids, why not try their Treetop Adventure course a little closer to the forest floor? Book for any of their courses through the Go Ape website.

Photo: James Hardisty