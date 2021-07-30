Here's our list of six fun-packed theme parks and attractions that are nearby to Leeds
1. Flamingo Land, North Yorkshire
Located in Kirby, North Yorkshire, Flamingo Land combines a theme park, resort and an award winning zoo for a day full of adventure. Open from 10am to 5pm, the park hosts regular shows every day, ranging from pirate spectacles to Peter Rabbit meet and greets. You can book tickets and passes through their website.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Whistlestop Valley, Huddersfield
One of the closest attractions to Leeds, Whistlestop Valley is a railway adventure park based in nearby Huddersfield. Take a trip on one of Yorkshire's Greatest Little Steam Trains, try out their new Jumping Pillow or join their Dinosaur Ranger adventure- the choice is yours. Tickets are available on Whistetop Valley's website.
3. Alpamare Water Park, Scarborough
Just over an hour's drive away from Leeds, Alpamare Water Park in Scarborough is the ideal place to head for a family day out. With four slides, a large wave pool and its own spa, you can enjoy this park regardless of the weather, with all attractions tucked away under one roof. To book tickets, head to their website.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Go Ape, Temple Newsam
Situated in the east of the city, Temple Newsam is home to Go Ape's first high rope attraction in West Yorkshire. Test your climbing abilities with their Treetop Challenge or take a trip down to ground level using their zip line. For younger kids, why not try their Treetop Adventure course a little closer to the forest floor? Book for any of their courses through the Go Ape website.
Photo: James Hardisty