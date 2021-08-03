4. Bridlington

With a long promenade and gorgeous views overlooking the sea, Bridlington beach is ideal for a day trip when the weather is heating up. On top of the beautiful sights, there's also a range of activities available for the whole family to enjoy; cast a line and try fishing, fly a kite or visit one of the many cafes near the seafront. Bridlington is just under two hours away by car, with dogs temporarily banned from this beach.

Photo: Google