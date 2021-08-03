Here's our list of six beaches within a two hours drive away from Leeds.
1. Filey
Only an hour and a half car ride away from Leeds, Filey beach is the perfect spot to take your family for a weekend in the sun. Take a stroll on the sand, watch the fishermen cast their nets or take a horse ride along the coast- there's plenty to try your hand at. Dogs are banned at Filey beach currently.
2. Marske Sands
Opposite the village Marske-By-The-Sea, Marske Sands is a large beach just short of an hour and a half away from Leeds. The vast open space on this beach makes it perfect for a number of sports, with many using it to try surfing, boating and fishing all year round. Marske Sands is a dog friendly beach.
3. Hornsea
Situated in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Hornsea is a quaint little seaside town with a beautiful shingle beach only an hour and a half drive away from Leeds. A short walk away from the coast is their local museum, a converted farmhouse full of vintage toys and pottery open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Dogs are currently banned from this beach.
4. Bridlington
With a long promenade and gorgeous views overlooking the sea, Bridlington beach is ideal for a day trip when the weather is heating up. On top of the beautiful sights, there's also a range of activities available for the whole family to enjoy; cast a line and try fishing, fly a kite or visit one of the many cafes near the seafront. Bridlington is just under two hours away by car, with dogs temporarily banned from this beach.
