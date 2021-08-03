Whitby beach is just short of a two hour drive away from Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

Summer holidays 2021: six beaches near to Leeds and West Yorkshire

As we enter the second week of the summer holidays, a trip to the sea is the perfect family outing to escape city life and enjoy the ocean breeze.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:45 am

Here's our list of six beaches within a two hours drive away from Leeds.

1. Filey

Only an hour and a half car ride away from Leeds, Filey beach is the perfect spot to take your family for a weekend in the sun. Take a stroll on the sand, watch the fishermen cast their nets or take a horse ride along the coast- there's plenty to try your hand at. Dogs are banned at Filey beach currently.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Marske Sands

Opposite the village Marske-By-The-Sea, Marske Sands is a large beach just short of an hour and a half away from Leeds. The vast open space on this beach makes it perfect for a number of sports, with many using it to try surfing, boating and fishing all year round. Marske Sands is a dog friendly beach.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Hornsea

Situated in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Hornsea is a quaint little seaside town with a beautiful shingle beach only an hour and a half drive away from Leeds. A short walk away from the coast is their local museum, a converted farmhouse full of vintage toys and pottery open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Dogs are currently banned from this beach.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Bridlington

With a long promenade and gorgeous views overlooking the sea, Bridlington beach is ideal for a day trip when the weather is heating up. On top of the beautiful sights, there's also a range of activities available for the whole family to enjoy; cast a line and try fishing, fly a kite or visit one of the many cafes near the seafront. Bridlington is just under two hours away by car, with dogs temporarily banned from this beach.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
LeedsWest Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2