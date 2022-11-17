Stockeld Park’s Christmas Adventure was a pioneering attraction in Yorkshire when its outdoor light show was first held in 2007.

And it’s set to delight visitors again this year after investing more than £100,000 in a one-of-a-kind light show set around the lake in its Enchanted Forest. The show features magical, mystical and ethereal figures that appear as if by magic, floating over the lake water as dazzling lights dance to the music and incredible projections light up the sky.

Stockeld Park owners Peter and Susie Grant say that it is the attraction’s most spectacular light show yet, of which all involved should be justly proud. Peter added: “Anybody can come to enjoy the illuminations, young or old, with or without children, and they are perfect for romantic evenings in our quieter times.”

Other features new to Stockeld Park’s Enchanted Forest for this year are illuminated installations comprising giant butterflies, jackalopes, phoenixes and griffins. Visitors can also look forward to Santa’s Grotto, ice skating, a Christmas in Oz pantomime and an illuminated maze with more than a mile of paths.

Doors open at the visitor attraction in Wetherby on Saturday November 19, with the Christmas Adventure continuing through until January 3. Press Association photographer Danny Lawson took these stunning pictures when he went along for a sneak preview.

1. Magical creation Poppy Wood takes a photograph of an illuminated unicorn among the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson

2. Strike a pose Dawn Farmer takes a selfie in front one of the light installations. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson

3. Christmas sparkle Poppy Wood wanders through one of the light installations. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson

4. Stunning show The one-of-a-kind light show at the lake is a new addition this year. Photo: PA/Danny Lawson