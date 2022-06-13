Yorkshire women's charity Smart Works Leeds is to hold a summer fashion sale in Leeds later this month selling designer and premium high street fashion brands at massively discounted prices.

The event will take place over two days at the Corn Exchange, in association with The Yorkshire Post. On Friday, June 24, 6-9pm, there will be a special evening of shopping, with the chance to bag a bargain (or several) and browse rail after rail of beautiful womenswear pieces, including new collection pieces, designer samples, end-of-stock collections, premium quality donated pre-loved items and ranges of shoes and accessories, all donated to Smart Works by generous fashion industry benefactors, with premium retailers and fashion houses including Harvey Nichols Leeds, Joe Browns, Boden, Brora and many more. Smart Works national retail partners include Burberry, Hobbs, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis & Partners, and a number of top fashion designers silently donate (names will be revealed when the doors open).

There will also be many beautiful items on sale donated by Yorkshire independent designers and retailers, plus the chance to shop at pop-up shops hosted by a selection of Yorkshire-based brands. These pop-up shops will include Natalia Willmott, Robin Gifts, The Pod Online, Bo Carter, Satya En Ro bags, ZaraMia Ava and Glitter Glamour Boutique. There will be raffle prizes including: a Laura Pitharas silk bamboo dress costing £325; a Clockface Beauty hamper costing £85; a Harvey Nichols beauty hamper and eight different in-store beauty experiences; a beautiful dress and necklace from Natalia Willmott; a bag from Robin Gifts; a recycled Italian leather bag with removable and reusable inner linings, £395, from Satya En Ro; designs from Aurelie and Bo Carter. Plus there will be a free glass of fizz, celebrity guests, a raffle, a live choir, celebrity guests and the chance to mingle at what promises to be a highlight of the Yorkshire social calendar.

The November Smart Works Leeds fashion sale at the Corn Exchange was a great success.

On Saturday, June 25, the Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale continues all day, 10am-6pm, with fresh drops of fashion throughout the event, ensuring plenty of designer and high street bargains for everyone.

Entry to both events is by ticket, with the Friday event costing £7.50 and the Saturday event costing £5 per guest. See the link below to buy tickets.

Best of all, the event will raise money for a brilliant local charity. Smart Works Leeds opened at Mabgate Mills in Leeds in November, 2019, and has so far helped hundreds of women in Yorkshire find work, despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Smart Works helps some of the most vulnerable women in society enter or re-enter the workplace by supporting them with free smart clothing and expert, confidence-building, one-to-one coaching for their job interview.

A sneak preview of some of the summer stock intended for the Smart Works Leeds summer fashion sale.

There are more than 40 volunteer dressers and interview coaches at the Leeds centre, many with years of experience working in the retail and business sectors.

Many clients are referred from a Job Centre or from a partner organisation, including the prison service and organisations and charities for care leavers, the homeless, refugees, and survivors of addiction and domestic abuse.

Chair of Smart Works Leeds, Helen Oldham, said: “We offer unemployed women in West Yorkshire, and beyond, the knowledge that they are backed and supported by our team. Every month since we first opened, the number of women we help has been growing.”

Smart Works has the support of many prestigious names in the fashion and beauty industry, with retail partners including Burberry, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Hobbs and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Donated accessories ready for the Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale. Picture by Lottie Roberts.

The Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale Guest Evening will take place at the Corn Exchange in Leeds on Friday, June 24, 6-9pm, tickets £7.50 per guest, and the All-Day Event will take place on Saturday, June 25, 10am-6pm, tickets £5 per guest, link here: Ticket Tailor link and here Charity sale ticketsAll proceeds to Smart Works Leeds. For more information email: [email protected] and follow Instagram @smartworksleeds

Donated accessories ready for the Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale. Picture by Lottie Roberts.

Before the opening of the inaurural Smart Works Leeds Fashion Sale last November.