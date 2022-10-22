Skeleskare is aimed at eight to 15 year olds brave enough to visit Lotherton Hall in Aberford after dark when its skeletons have come to life.

The event features live actors with sound and lighting effects and is being held on Monday, October 24, from 6pm until 8pm.

Organisers say: “Creep through the gardens and meet our host at the house who will send you on your mission. Escape our ghoul in the graveyard and head to meet our mad butcher and tavern keeper in the lost village of Luthergton. Finally enter the haunted woods with our skeletons lurking in the dark… can you make it out and help restore the peace and tranquil back to Lotherton?”

Skeleskare is a partnership event with Lotherton and Breeze, both part of Leeds City Council, who also deliver The Christmas Experience together. The event is not suitable for under-8s or timid children.

To book visit: www.breezeleeds.org/skeleskare .