Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Six best Christmas markets you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport including brand new route

There are plenty of exciting Christmas markets in and around Leeds this season, but if you’re after something festive and foreign, we’ve drawn together a list of the best markets that you can fly to from the city’s airport.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT

With destinations including Vienna and Prague – as well as a brand new route this winter – there are no excuses not to be going the extra mile to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

It comes after Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks launched their biggest ever Christmas Markets programme with flights departing from Leeds Bradford Airport.

So without further ado, here is the full list of European destinations where you could be picking up unique stocking fillers and enjoying a mulled wine this year –

Here are the best Christmas markets in Europe that you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter.

1. Best Christmas markets

Here are the best Christmas markets in Europe that you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter. Photo: Jet2 / pillerss - stock.adobe.com / Calin Stan - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
There are four weekly services to Prague operated by Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport this season, so customers will be able to enjoy the enchanting city which transforms into a winter wonderland for Christmas. There are plenty of markets and the central square has been adorned with sparkling lights.

2. Prague

There are four weekly services to Prague operated by Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport this season, so customers will be able to enjoy the enchanting city which transforms into a winter wonderland for Christmas. There are plenty of markets and the central square has been adorned with sparkling lights. Photo: Jet2

Photo Sales
Brand new for this year, Jet2 is welcoming travellers for a mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen with up to twice-weekly services on Thursdays and Sundays from November 23 to December 17. Holliday-makers can enjoy the festive Nordic charm with a stroll through Tivoli Gardens, try Danish delicacies at the Christmas markets and relax by the Nyhavn waterfront.

3. Copenhagen

Brand new for this year, Jet2 is welcoming travellers for a mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen with up to twice-weekly services on Thursdays and Sundays from November 23 to December 17. Holliday-makers can enjoy the festive Nordic charm with a stroll through Tivoli Gardens, try Danish delicacies at the Christmas markets and relax by the Nyhavn waterfront. Photo: pillerss - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Jet2 also has a mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays from November 24 to December 18. The city is filled with festive cheer as revellers enjoy the markets selling artisan crafts and seasonal delights.

4. Berlin

Jet2 also has a mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays from November 24 to December 18. The city is filled with festive cheer as revellers enjoy the markets selling artisan crafts and seasonal delights. Photo: William Perugini william87 - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Vienna transforms into a winter wonderland at Christmas, with attractions including the Christmas Market near the Burgtheater. Jet2 is running a mini-series of flights and breaks to the city with up to twice-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays from November 24 to December 18.

5. Vienna

Vienna transforms into a winter wonderland at Christmas, with attractions including the Christmas Market near the Burgtheater. Jet2 is running a mini-series of flights and breaks to the city with up to twice-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays from November 24 to December 18. Photo: Calin Stan - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
There are also two weekly services operating to Budapest from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2. The city has Christmas markets at Vörösmarty Square, offering a festive ambiance with Hungarian crafts and culinary delights.

6. Budapest

There are also two weekly services operating to Budapest from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2. The city has Christmas markets at Vörösmarty Square, offering a festive ambiance with Hungarian crafts and culinary delights. Photo: Noppasinw - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Bradford Airport