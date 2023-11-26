Six best Christmas markets you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport including brand new route

There are plenty of exciting Christmas markets in and around Leeds this season, but if you’re after something festive and foreign, we’ve drawn together a list of the best markets that you can fly to from the city’s airport.
With destinations including Vienna and Prague – as well as a brand new route this winter – there are no excuses not to be going the extra mile to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
So without further ado, here is the full list of European destinations where you could be picking up unique stocking fillers and enjoying a mulled wine this year –
Here are the best Christmas markets in Europe that you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter. Photo: Jet2 / pillerss - stock.adobe.com / Calin Stan - stock.adobe.com
2. Prague
There are four weekly services to Prague operated by Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport this season, so customers will be able to enjoy the enchanting city which transforms into a winter wonderland for Christmas. There are plenty of markets and the central square has been adorned with sparkling lights. Photo: Jet2
3. Copenhagen
Brand new for this year, Jet2 is welcoming travellers for a mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen with up to twice-weekly services on Thursdays and Sundays from November 23 to December 17. Holliday-makers can enjoy the festive Nordic charm with a stroll through Tivoli Gardens, try Danish delicacies at the Christmas markets and relax by the Nyhavn waterfront. Photo: pillerss - stock.adobe.com
4. Berlin
Jet2 also has a mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays from November 24 to December 18. The city is filled with festive cheer as revellers enjoy the markets selling artisan crafts and seasonal delights. Photo: William Perugini william87 - stock.adobe.com
5. Vienna
Vienna transforms into a winter wonderland at Christmas, with attractions including the Christmas Market near the Burgtheater. Jet2 is running a mini-series of flights and breaks to the city with up to twice-weekly services on Mondays and Fridays from November 24 to December 18. Photo: Calin Stan - stock.adobe.com
6. Budapest
There are also two weekly services operating to Budapest from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2. The city has Christmas markets at Vörösmarty Square, offering a festive ambiance with Hungarian crafts and culinary delights. Photo: Noppasinw - stock.adobe.com