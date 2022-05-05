Seven great pubs, clubs and bars in Leeds for stag and hen parties - including Pryzm and Mad Frans

With many weddings postponed due to Covid-19 there are a higher than average number of nuptial related celebrations happening in 2022.

If you’re looking for the perfect venue to host a hen or stag do then look no further - we have found seven wonderful bars, pubs and clubs that are guaranteed to deliver a great party.

Mad Frans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revolution Electric Press - hen do in action. Cocktail masterclass.

You can get two delicious cocktails for £12 at Mad Frans who welcome hen parties and stag do’s.

Bottomless Brunch is a particularly popular option for hen do’s - they host it on Saturdays and Sundays for 90 minutes.

Address: Building 6 Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS1 4EQ

For more information visit their website here.

Bottom Brunch at Revolution Electric Press.

The Botanist

This venue caters to both hen and stag parties - both for dining in and drinks only.

Their cocktail masterclass is £30 per person and the perfect activity for large groups.

The class includes a welcome drink and the opportunity to make three cocktails .

Cocktails at Mad Frans are great for hen parties.

Groups must be at least six people but there is no maximum.

Address: 67 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW

For more information visit their website here.

Revolution Electric

Food at Mad Frans to help soak up the party booze.

If you are on the hunt for a raving location to drink and dance then Revolution is a great choice.

They offer private booth packages for hen and stag do’s which include queue jumping, a VIP booth and sparklers and confetti.

Revolution also has a bottomless brunch on Thursdays to Sundays which are priced at £30 per person - a great choice for hen do’s.

Address: 41 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW

For more information visit their website here.

All Bar One

A gorgeous back drop for a hen do at The Botanist.

This party package includes a food and cocktail menu for guests to order off during the celebration.

There is the option to add a cocktail masterclass to the hen do which includes guidance from an expert mixologist and cocktail drinking games.

Address: 27, East Parade, Leeds, LS1 5BN

To find out more information visit their website here.

Flight Club

If you’re looking for an activity to go along with your drinking then Fight Club is a great choice.

The venue is fitted out with oche boards - a game similar to darts- where guests can compete against each other whilst enjoying a tipple.

This venue caters to big groups so don’t worry if you have tons of friends attending your big night - they will make sure that everyone is located next to each other.

Address: Sovereign House, 1-2 South Parade, Leeds, LS1 5QL

For more information visit their website here.

Sky Lounge

If you want a party with a view then the Sky Lounge will not disappoint.

A group as large as 20 can book onto bottomless brunch on weekends between 11am and 4pm.

The brunch includes bottomless Pornstar Martinis and a selection of continental meats and cheeses - followed by a main meal.

They also have an afternoon tea service where bottomless Prosecco can be added for £15 per person.

Address: Sky Lounge, Granary Wharf, Approach, Leeds, LS1 4BR

For more information visit their website here.

Pryzm

This club offers VIP booths for brides and grooms to be - the luxury experience comes with VIP table service and a hostess.

Guests can hop from the dance floor to the booth, order bottles of bubbly and skip the long club queues.

Address: The Merrion Centre, 16-18 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS2 8LX