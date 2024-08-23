Ryedale Skate School hits 700 pupil milestone in just over a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryedale Skate School has successfully taught it's 700th pupil this week. The skate school was started in 2023 in Malton, North Yorkshire helping young people learn how to skate safely, use facilities correctly and develop their skills.

Run by Ryan Swain, who spearheaded the #Rescuetheramp campaign and rebuilt Norton & Malton Skatepark in 2022. The skate school has been running since May 2023 and has visited Norton and Malton, Filey, Thirsk, Rotherham, York, Thornton Le Dale and Kirkbymoorside Skateparks as well local schools and after schools clubs in the area and has seen children of all ages and sexes come together to learn how to get rolling and ride a skateboard safely and efficiently.

Mr Swain is a professional and accredited Skateboard GB Coach and is offering his professional services to not only teach lessons, train and coach skaters of all capabilities individually and professionally but also get them ready for national competitions and qualifiers within the UK skate scene.

Owner of Ryedale Skate School Ryan Swain pictured with his set up at Norton and Malton Skatepark

This year has seen the skate school garner national and local interest from local residents, businesses and enthusiasts, pubclicly funding lessons so that the skate school can offer free sessions to local youths to try skateboarding for free. Ryan and his team have also been delivering free skate lessons for families that have been affected by the cost of living crisis.

In July 2024 Ryedale Skate School organised Skatefest 2024 which was hailed a huge success at Norton & Malton Skatepark in memory of Harry Taylor Robinson and brought the community together for one day of live music, action sports and performing arts.

Ryan said "I have successfully taught over 700 pupils now since starting the skate school in May 2023, this milestone just proves how popular skateboarding is at the moment. To me it is so rewarding and fantastic to see all young people coming together, learning about different cultures, devloping their skills and being proactive. I am very proud of what we have acheived with the skate school and very appreciative to everyone who has supported it since it started. I would just like to add my thanks and grattiude once again for those who support us."

" I am looking forward to hopefully coaching and bringing one of these young people to the olympic stage maybe sometime in the future."

Ryan coaching of his popular sessions Malton and Norton Skatepark in North Yorkshire

Children can come and get involved in lessons who are showing a interest in the sport and the skate school can provide helmets, knee pads, arm pads, wrist guards and skateboards.

Ryan has alsos been offering 1-2-1 coaching and personal training with an experienced Skateboard GB coach to help youngsters progress their skills.

Ryan is a professional and accredited Skateboard GB Coach and is offering his professional services to not only teach lessons, train and coach skaters of all capabilities individually and professionally but also get them ready for national competitions and qualifiers. He also develops mental health and wellbeing and prides his skate school on being an all inclusive environment for diversity and equality. He also prides himself and the school on teaching skatepark etiquette and safety on site teaching the youth of our towns how to ride their skatepark as safely as possible when using it unaccompanied.

To find out more information and to book a lesson head over to www.bookwhen.com/ryedaleskateschool