Roxy Lanes reveals relocation to massive Leeds city centre gaming hub

Roxy Lanes is to relocate to The Light shopping centre on The Headrow early next year.

The mammoth venue is a whopping three times the size of its current Bond Street base which opened in Leeds back in 2014.

This brand-new gaming hub will incorporate all the elements of existing Roxy venues on Merrion Street and Boar Lane but this time under one roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue bosses say whether you’re looking for date ideas, want to relive childhood memories or simply fancy a fun night out, the brand-new Roxy Lanes has you covered.

The ground floor will play host to a large bar area where customers can choose from a selection of craft beers, cocktails and spirits, as well as slices and fries. The basement area will be dedicated to gaming, with 10 bowling lanes, two duck pin bowling lanes, shuffle boards, American pool tables and beer pong as well as a second bar area.

The venue will also boast an ice curling lane where players slide their stones down the smooth surface of the lane, aiming for the bullseye. The only chill in the air will come from your opponents as this is an ice-free curling lane, one of only a few in the whole of the UK.

Joel Mitchell, Roxy Lanes brand development manager, said: “This is an incredible location, right in the heart of Leeds city centre. Whilst the Bond Street venue was a great starting point for us as a brand, it’s now time to up the ante and we’re delighted to be able to expand and offer our customers even more of that Roxy Lanes experience.

"So many people want to catch up with friends or relatives or even have work socials and Roxy Lanes encapsulates that spirit of fun and brings people together. It’s a huge venue which has enabled us to add more games and a bigger bar area. What can people expect? A cool venue with welcoming staff and some great games to get involved in. 2022 is going to be a cracking year for Roxy Lanes.”

The Bond Street venue will continue to trade until the switch over takes place.

*********************