One Night Of Elvis at St George's Hall, Bradford (photo: Ben Rector)

Tribute acts are on the rise with the superb to the preposterous ... but what kind of gig would this be?

A karaoke-esque rendition easily found in The Queens Hotel over the road or a semi sound-lookalike with Stars In Their Eyes quality?

It`s very easy to get Elvis wrong with every man and his dog able to put together a rendition of one song or another.

Dave Kelly reviews (photo: Chris Page)

I needn't have worried as, when Lee took to the stage, I was absolutely transfixed as to how similar he looked to The King. And, when he kicked into the first number, the venue became a buzzing hive of energy.

Lee portrays Elvis Presley in such a way, with archival images projected in the background, that it seems to envelope you with that Las Vegas vibe.

From the energetic live backing band, with precision timing and great sense of humour, down to the sequins on his incredible costumes, this is a gig that has the lot.

St George's Hall is perfect for a gig this size and the crowd really got behind Lee with everyone taking to dancing in the aisles by the second act, a brilliant time had by all.

When you are taking off such a well loved Icon, people have the right to turn their nose up at every try- hard donning a wig and sparkly cape.

But, if you are considering watching Lee King and his show, I beseech you ... please, please, please do it!

Witness a master at work and be swept along on a Vegas journey worthy of The King himself.

This is one of, if not the, best tribute shows II`ve ever seen. I will watch him again if I get the chance, heartily recommending you do too.

Don't get caught in a trap of anything less worthy than this! Long live The King!

