The famous aerobatic display team will be taking to the skies for just over half an hour this afternoon, demonstrating their skill and agility to the general public.

Those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the aircrafts can expect a dazzling display of colour spread across the Yorkshire clouds, all to muster support for the Royal Air Force.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows is one of the world's most well-known aerobatic display teams.

Below is everything you need to know about today's display.

Who are the Red Arrows?

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows is one of the world's most well-known aerobatic display teams.

They represent the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force through performing spectacles in the air across the UK, with a large team of pilots, engineers and Hawk-jets on hand for each event.

All Red Arrow display pilots have been flown operationally, in frontline aircraft such as the Typhoon, and helped the Royal Airforce secure the skies every day of the year.

Where can I see them in Leeds today?

The Red Arrows have published a full schedule for when they will be flying over cities in Yorkshire on their website.

They have stated that they will fly over Wetherby at 2pm.

What are the Red Arrows doing in Leeds?

The Red Arrows will be taking to the skies to perform a farewell flypass for 100 Squadron at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

Boasting one of the most iconic badges in the Royal Air Force, 100 Squadron has a proud and distinguished history of aircraft and roles.

It was the last Squadron to land from a combat mission before the Armistice was signed and endured being decimated by Japanese forces in 1942 only to rise again – as from the ashes – by the end of the same year.

The Squadron will officially close its hangar doors for the last time on 31 March this year.

Whilst sad to say goodbye to The Boneyard, RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire will mark the occasion in style with multiple flypasts and a parade.

Six RAF Hawk T1s will be taking part in the spectacle and are set to leave their base at RAF Scampton just before 2pm today (24 March).

Where else can I see them today?

The Red Arrows have published a full schedule for when they will be flying over cities in Yorkshire:

Scampton - 1.50pm

Sturgate - 1.52pm

North east of Tollingham - 1.56pm

Wetherby - 2pm

Harrogate - 2.01pm

Burton Leonard - 2.02pm

Ripon - 2.03pm

North west of Kirklington - 2.04pm

Leeming - 2.05pm

South west of Great Langton - 2.06pm

North east of Great Broughton - 2.08pm

East of Wintringham - 2.12pm

North Kelsey - 2.19pm

Scampton 2.21pm