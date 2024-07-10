Punters set to flock to Yorkshire brewery’s ‘Long Course Carnival’ celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery will be hosting the ‘Long Course Carnival’, as the official beer sponsor of Long Course Weekend. Long Course Carnival will be filled with live music, street food, and of course – a pint or two. The event will be held alongside Long Course Weekend, the multisport festival coming to Yorkshire and England for the very-first time.

133","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"times="" new="" roman",469777842,"times="" roman",469777843,"times="" roman",469777844,"times="" roman",201341986,"1",469769226,"times="" roman",268442635,"24",335559704,"1025",335559705,"2057",335551547,"2057",335559740,"240",201341983,"0",335559739,"160",469775450,"paragraph",201340122,"2",134233614,"true",469778129,"paragraph",335572020,"1",134233118,"true",134233117,"true",469778324,"normal"]">Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery has announced that, as sponsors for the first-ever Long Course Weekend in England, it is hosting the ‘Long Course Carnival’, just a few paces away from the start line this summer.

The Long Course Carnival, held on the 6th- 8th September at the brewery’s visitor centre in Masham, promises to be packed with fun, featuring live music, street food, and classic carnival stalls.

Highlights of the carnival will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Sheep Brewery in Masham

20+ cask and keg beers from Black Sheep Brewery and friends at Purity, Brick Brewery, and Brew By Numbers.

Free brewery tours available each day.

Carnival stalls offering classic games and entertainment.

Popcorn, ice cream, and candy floss stands for all ages.

Face painting for children.

Carnival kitchen food served all day from the Black Sheep Brewery Kitchen.

Live music throughout the day and chilled music nights every evening until late.

Long Course Weekend is the original international multisport festival where spectators can watch athletes swim, cycle, and run over three days in some of the world's most beautiful locations. Following years of success in Wales, New Zealand, Mallorca, and Belgium, this year it is heading to Masham, right in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Respire is the official beer of the course; brewed with fresh dales water in Masham, the light, sessionable IPA is one of the brewery’s best sellers and is available in cask, keg and bottle. Completely carbon-neutral, the brewing, packaging and distribution of Respire were footprinted and offset with official carbon credits, funding high impact bio-diversity projects. Respire is also partnered with the Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust to support environmental projects in the Yorkshire Dales. Every pint of Respire consumed contributes to this work, with £5 from every brewer's barrel donated to the charity.

Respire will be available throughout Long Course Weekend and each purchase will support the preservation of the beautiful woodland landscape surrounding athletes and spectators during the three-day event.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, commented on the event: “Everyone at Black Sheep is incredibly excited to host the Long Course Carnival. This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate our shared passion for great beer and sporting experiences, as we did during the Tour de Yorkshire in 2018 and 2019.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo continued, “With thousands set to attend Long Course Weekend and the local economy expected to benefit significantly, we hope these celebrations will also help highlight the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales and underscore the importance of preserving its scenic landscapes and biodiversity.”

Yorkshire and England’s first Long Course Weekend is an event not to be missed, and everyone is encouraged to come and support.