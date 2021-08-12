Despite having to re-arrange twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team behind the new festival say they are determined to bring it all back next year.

Jonathon Guest, from festival organiser Stonegate Group, said: "It’s great that The Popworld Festival is guaranteed to go ahead now.

"With Covid cases dropping and the vaccination programme making headway, we are really looking forward to giving people one of the biggest pop party experiences around."

S Club are among the acts due to peform.

When and where is The Popworld Festival taking place?

Whether you lived through the era and want to step back into a time warp of nostalgia or you just love a cheesy tune, Millennium Square in Leeds will play host to the celebration of 90s and noughties pop on August 6, 2022.

Gates will open from 5.30pm, with music keeping everyone dancing and singing along until 11pm. The night won't stop then thought as a series of after parties are planned.

Who is performing?

Peter Andre will headline The Popworld Festival at Millennium Square in Leeds.

Singer and reality television star Peter Andre, a staple of the UK pop circuit since 1995, will headline the festival. He'll be performing all his greatest hits, including Mysterious Girl - the track that first made him a household name.

Joining him on the line-up are boyband 5ive, who sold more than 10 million records before splitting up back in 2001. Band members Sean, Ritchie and Scott got back together in 2012 and featured in ITV2's Big Reunion documentary, leading to a sell out tour across the UK. Expect all their biggest hits, including If Ya Gettin' Down and Keep on Movin'.

With an impressive 11 top five singles, S Club were one of the biggest-selling pop groups in the late 90s and early noughties. Original band members Bradley, Jo and Tina will be singing all their biggest tunes from Bring It All Back to Don't Stop Movin' when they take to the stage.

New York native Fatman Scoop will be bringing his rough and raw pop rap to the festival, including chart-topper Be Faithful. Fans can also expect a set packed with pop collaborations.

Also appearing are a pair of identical twins who were once called the worst pop act ever by Pete Waterman. The Cheeky Girls defied his expectations and those of critics, scoring four top 10 hits between 2002 and 2003.

Festival crowds can also look forward to a DJ set packed with classic pop anthems from Paul Chuckle, of Chuckle Brothers fame, and appearance from an "extra special mystery guest".

How much do tickets cost?

Although tier one tickets have all sold out, tier two tickets priced at £27.50 are now on sale.

The team behind the festival has also introduced a VIP ticket for £49.95. It includes priority seating, a chance to meet the artists and a goody bag from sponsor Ciroc vodka.

Where are the after parties taking place?

The main festival in Millennium Square draws to a close at 11pm but a series of official The Popworld Festival have been planned.

They will be hosted at Popworld Briggate Street, Popworld Cookridge Street and Walkabout in Woodhouse Lane so the party keeps going until the early hours.

Booths at each of the after party venues are available to book via the www.popworldfestival.co.uk/leeds where festival tickets are also on sale.