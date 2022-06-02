The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are now in full swing, with the Platinum Party At The Palace only a few days away.
The concert, which was arranged by the BBC, will feature performances from musicians from across the globe and is being hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.
Here is everything you need to know about the Platinum Party At The Palace concert.
Who is performing at the event?
Former member of soul band The Supremes Diana Ross will headline the concert, with Queen, Alicia Keys and Hans Zimmer also set to perform.
There will also be a specially recorded set from Elton John.
Others performing include:
Ella Eyre
Craig David
Mabel
Elbow
George Ezra
Duran Duran
Andrea Bocelli
Mimi Webb
Jax Jones
Celeste
Nile Rodgers
Sigala
Diversity
Sam Ryder
When is the concert?
The concert will take place on Saturday 4 June at Buckingham Palace.
It starts at 7.30pm and ends at 10.30pm.
Are tickets still available?
No, you cannot buy tickets for the concert on Saturday.
10,000 free tickets were made available in February, however all of these tickets have now been allocated.
How can I watch the concert on TV?
The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday night from 7.30pm.
It will also be on BBC iPlayer afterwards.