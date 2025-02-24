Piece Hall gigs: Two more acts announced for shows in Halifax next summer as Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Extreme set to perform

Multi-platinum selling American rock legends Extreme and the legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC are the latest acts added to the 2025 line-up at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston rock icons Extreme bring their blend of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry to The Piece Hall’s famous open-air courtyard on Thursday, August 7 – where they will be joined by special guests, West Yorkshire’s own Tequila hitmakers Terrorvision.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will bring the Good Times to Halifax once more for their fourth appearance in as many years, when the iconic band will play the summer series’ big closing party on Friday, August 29, with support from The Brand New Heavies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US rock legends Korn performing at The Piece Hall last year.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 28 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Formed in 1985, the Beantown quartet Extreme – Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) – have released six studio albums, selling more than 10million copies worldwide.

Extreme were one of the most successful rock acts of the early 1990s, known for acoustic ballad, US Billboard No 1 hit More Than Words, featured on their album Pornograffitti.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC previously played two sold-out shows at the iconic Halifax courtyard in summer 2022, and returned to another full-house at the historic venue in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile Rogers

Speaking about their latest Halifax date, Nile said: “I love the UK, it’s my home from home. This will be our fourth visit to this beautiful venue and I can’t wait to bring the Good Times to Halifax yet again.”

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement awardee, Apple Music Artist-in-Residence and Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman.

With CHIC, Nile pioneered a musical language with hits like Le Freak and sparked hip-hop with Good Times and Rapper’s Delight. His work in The CHIC Organization, including Sister Sledge (We Are Family), Diana Ross (I’m Coming Out) and on his own David Bowie (Let’s Dance) and Madonna (Like A Virgin).

Formed in 1988 in Bradford, Terrorvision signed to EMI in 1991 and burst onto the rock scene with attitude-laden debut album Formaldehyde, followed by 1994 New York produced album How to make friends and influence people and singles Oblivion and Alice What’s the Matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXTREME. Picture: Jesse Lirola

Recently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit album Brother Sister, The Brand New Heavies were underground acid jazz favourites who shot to mainstream success with hits including Dream On Dreamer, Midnight At The Oasis, Back to Love and Spend Some Time.

The Halifax shows are presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Get ready for two more amazing shows!

“Extreme’s classic rock sound of big songs combined with some of the best guitar playing around is going to sound sublime in our stunning surroundings – as well as welcoming local heroes Terrorvision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And our season finale! I can’t wait to dance, dance, dance to Nile Rodgers & CHIC as they’re welcomed to the courtyard for the fourth time, we love them so much! With support from champions of the British funk and soul scene Brand New Heavies this gig really is a dream come true.”