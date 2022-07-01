PE with Joe will be heading out across the country on a journey supported by Mini that will bring people together to boost their wellness through a variety of workouts over a 45-minute session.

Last year, Joe went on another road trip with Mini to six locations in six days, raising £50,000 for Children in Need in the process.

Joe Wicks, who backed the Children in Need appeal last year, is heading back out on the road for the charity. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

Now, he will be travelling to locations up and down the UK, including Forde Abbey in Somerset and Harewood House in Leeds.

Joe said: “I’m really excited to be taking PE with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun. I can’t wait to see you all there.

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience. Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me. It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

When and where will the tour stop?

Forde Abbey, Somerset - July 31 Principality Stadium, Cardiff - August 1 Waddesdon Manor, Oxford - August 2 Sandringham Estate, Norfolk - August 3 Harewood House, Leeds - August 4 Thirlestane Castle, Scottish Borders - August 5 Scone Palace, Perth - August 6

What are the timings for the Leeds event?

9am - Gates open and check-in starts 10am - Welcome and warm-up 10.15am - Workout 11am - Meet and greet with photo opportunities 1pm - Depart

People taking part are advised to bring suitable workout footwear and something waterproof to wear, as well as their own water bottle and a yoga mat if they like to use one.

How much does it cost and where are tickets on sale?

Tickets for the show cost £5 for children and £8 per adult and all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.