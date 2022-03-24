Parkrun puts on 5km running events every weekend across the UK.

The event in Leeds has become extremely popular over the years, since the first parkrun in Woodhouse Moor, which started in October 2007.

The event in Leeds has become extremely popular over the years, since the first parkrun in Woodhouse Moor, which started in October 2007.

We’ve put together this useful guide of all the parkrun events in and around Leeds that you can participate in.

Woodhouse Moor parkrun, Leeds

The first parkrun outside of London, and one of the first ever parkrun events. Enjoy a fantastic run in Woodhouse Moor.

This event used to be 'Leeds parkrun', but because of the number of events in the area, it changed name to Woodhouse Moor parkrun in early 2015.

Roundhay parkrun

This run takes place around Roundhay Park which is one one of the largest city parks in Europe, covering over 700 acres of parkland.

Participants typically grab a post parkrun coffee in The Lakeside Cafe next to Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park when it opens at 10am.

Temple Newsam parkrun

The Temple Newsam Parkrun is a two-lap course of the Temple Newsam Estate and is a mixture of tarmac paths, gravel paths and trail paths.

The race starts at the benches near the farm and finishes by the lower set of benches close to the start.

Cross Flatts parkrun

The Cross Flatts parkrun takes place at Cross Flatts Park in Beeston and is Two and a half laps of the park.

Bramley parkrun

Runners start by the war memorial and set off in a clockwise direction towards the rugby field.

It then takes participants around the perimeter of the field and right on the path and down to the start to eventually finish near the war memorial.

Armley parkrun

Armley parkrun is three laps of Armley Park on a mixture of tarmac paths and grass.

The start is at the bowling club gate opposite the tennis court.

Armley Park is only 2 miles from Leeds city centre and provides a course with beautiful leafy views across the golf course and the valleys of Kirkstall and Headingley.

This course is flat and accessible for all, including prams, and is perfect for the couch to 5k groups or those looking for a personal best.

Chevin Forest

This parkrun takes place at Chevin Forest Park, Otley and is run entirely on trail paths, although the ground is uneven and often muddy.

The event starts on Chippendale Ride, where it crosses the stream and on completion of the second circuit, runners will need to follow Chippendale Ride back up the hill towards the road to the finish line.

Wetherby

This three-lap course takes place outside of Leeds at Wetherby Sports Association, in Wetherby, and is run entirely on grass.

Potternewton

The Potternewton Parkrun is a scenic two and three-quarter lap course, mainly on permanent paths and one very short trail section. It takes place at Potternewton Park in Leeds.

Rothwell

This parkrun at Springhead Park, Rothwell, is run on a mixture of tarmac paths and crushed stone.

Runners start at the lower part of the car park and do two and a half laps clockwise around the park.

Middleton

Middleton parkrun at Middleton Park is a two-lap course on a mixture of path and trail.