Paradox Orchestra features some of the UK's best orchestrators, DJs, arrangers and musicians, with two decades worth of experience in the classical, pop and jazz music industries. Its members have worked with some of the top names in the industry including Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and Versace.

The 25-piece orchestra will be performing renditions of some of the biggest RnB tunes from the early 2000s, including hits by Destiny's Child, Sean Paul, The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast. They say the show on February 25 promises to be an unmissable night filled with top hits, nostalgia and fun.

Promoter Mikey Sluman said: “We can’t wait to bring Paradox Orchestra to the people of Leeds. The majority of the orchestra have studied and lived in Leeds for decades, it’s amazing that members of our ensemble fly over the world performing with huge-named, Grammy award-winning musicians and for us to all be here on home turf together will be a really special occasion.

Paradox Orchestra are bringing their RnB Classics Show to Leeds University Union nightclub Stylus later this month.

“It’s a top, hand-picked orchestra with only the best musicians in the industry. I can promise you will be leaving the Stylus having been dancing non-stop all night and having enjoyed one of the best parties you’ll have all year.”

Musical director Laurence Mason said it had been been “really exciting” to orchestrate the music for the show. “I’ve been transcribing our original mixes by our resident DJ, Tom Langur, by ear to create a bespoke set of parts for the orchestra and four of the most outstanding vocalists to perform,” he said. “This is going to be a really unique gigging experience brought to you by some amazing local musicians, with 90 per cent of the orchestra being graduates from Leeds Conservatoire. The crossover of pop, jazz and classical is going to take the audience on such a high energy journey.”

