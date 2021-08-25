Panel of stars revealed for Leeds leg of A Question of Sport Live

The guest panel for the Leeds First Direct Arena show on Saturday, November 28, has been revealed.

Joining host Sue Barker and team captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson will be Danny Mills, Ryan Sidebottom, Kelly Sotherton and Nile Wilson.

England international pace bowler Ryan Sidebottom played for both Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire during his 20-year first-class cricket career - winning five County Championships. Huddersfield-born Ryan took more than 1,000 career wickets - including 79 test wickets - before retiring in 2017.

Pudsey's own gymnast Nile Wilson was Great Britain’s first ever Olympic medalist in the Horizontal Bar when he won a Bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. With two golds, one silver and a bronze medal to his name, Nile is England’s most decorated ever Commonwealth Games gymnast.

Former Leeds United right back Danny Mills helped the Whites reach the 2001 UEFA Champions League semi-final. He played 19 times for England, including every minute of the Three Lions' five matches at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Triple Olympic medalist Kelly Sotherton is one of the most influential and passionate female voices in British Sport. She won Olympic Heptathlon bronze at both Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008) where she also won bronze in the 4 x 400m. With two World Championship medals, to add to a Commonwealth Heptathlon gold, Kelly is one of Britain’s most decorated track and field athletes.

A Question of Sport Live is a collaboration between Cuffe and Taylor, Live Nation and Simon Fielder Productions in association with BBC Studios.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This tour has been two years in the planning so we cannot wait for these unmissable shows to happen. We are delighted to be able to announce a host of sporting favourites - including many world champions, Olympians and household names - will be joining Sue, Matt and Phil.

“Demand for tickets has been truly phenomenal so I would advise any fans to not delay in getting theirs.”

Final tickets for this unmissable show - A Question of Sport’s first live tour in more than a decade - are available via: ticketmaster.co.uk*****************