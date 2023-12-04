Paddy McGuinness: Take Me Out and Phoenix Nights star to perform comedy show in Leeds at the Grand Theatre
Paddy McGuiness has today (Monday) announced his first comedy tour of the UK since 2016 – with two nights at The Grand Theatre in Leeds scheduled for November 14 and 15.
Starting in Blackburn next October, Paddy’s long-awaited return to stand-up will see him perform 40 dates across the UK in 2024 and 2025.
Paddy McGuinness is a much-loved presence on British TV, from his acting roles in ‘Phoenix Nights’, ‘Max and Paddy’s Road To Nowhere’ and ‘The Keith and Paddy Picture Show’ to presenting primetime TV shows such as ‘Take Me Out’ and BBC's ‘Top Gear’.
In 2021 Paddy releases his acclaimed autobiography My Lifey. Now Paddy is raring to get back to where he belongs – on stage, making people laugh, with his hotly anticipated show.
Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!"
Tickets go on sale Friday 8th December at 10am and are available online.