One of the most popular faces on British TV has announced he will be playing two shows in Leeds next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paddy McGuiness has today (Monday) announced his first comedy tour of the UK since 2016 – with two nights at The Grand Theatre in Leeds scheduled for November 14 and 15.

Starting in Blackburn next October, Paddy’s long-awaited return to stand-up will see him perform 40 dates across the UK in 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy McGuinness is a much-loved presence on British TV, from his acting roles in ‘Phoenix Nights’, ‘Max and Paddy’s Road To Nowhere’ and ‘The Keith and Paddy Picture Show’ to presenting primetime TV shows such as ‘Take Me Out’ and BBC's ‘Top Gear’.

Most Popular

Paddy McGuinness has announced his first stand-up comedy tour since 2016.

In 2021 Paddy releases his acclaimed autobiography My Lifey. Now Paddy is raring to get back to where he belongs – on stage, making people laugh, with his hotly anticipated show.

Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!"