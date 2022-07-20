Paddington is heading out on his next big adventure this August - and will be visiting a shopping centre near Leeds.

The polite bear will arrive at Birstall Shopping Park on Wednesday August 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddington Bear at Astley Park, Chorley, as part of the weekend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Photo: Michelle Adamson)

Located outside of TK Maxx, he will be sticking around to meet little ones at intervals between 10am and 4pm for a day of free family fun.

Join Paddington in hearing tales of his greatest adventures with narrator led sessions throughout the day.

His adventures have recently been reignited by a special appearance with The Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Paddington will be meeting with fans and posing for photos throughout the day from 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm.

Simon Burgin, facilities manager at Birstall Shopping Park, said: “As we get ready for summer, we are very excited to be welcoming Paddington over the school holidays at Birstall Shopping Park.