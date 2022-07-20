Paddington is heading out on his next big adventure this August - and will be visiting a shopping centre near Leeds.
The polite bear will arrive at Birstall Shopping Park on Wednesday August 10.
Located outside of TK Maxx, he will be sticking around to meet little ones at intervals between 10am and 4pm for a day of free family fun.
Join Paddington in hearing tales of his greatest adventures with narrator led sessions throughout the day.
His adventures have recently been reignited by a special appearance with The Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.
Paddington will be meeting with fans and posing for photos throughout the day from 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm.
Simon Burgin, facilities manager at Birstall Shopping Park, said: “As we get ready for summer, we are very excited to be welcoming Paddington over the school holidays at Birstall Shopping Park.
"Paddington is an iconic character that is incredibly popular with children right across the country and we’re delighted that so many local children in the area will get to meet him first-hand and be inspired by stories of his wonderful adventures.”