Otley Christmas Lights switch on and other events this November

Otley Bell Man Terry Ford pictured at the Victorian Fair and Christmas Market in 2015 .Picture by Simon Hulme

This year the switch on will take place on Monday, November 25.

Celebrations will kick of from 5.30pm and will feature talent from local artist Emeli Mumford and Joseph O'Brien.

The Otley Brass Band will also be performing.

There will be fairground rides, street performances and the chance to meet Santa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fireworks display will close the events at 7pm.

However, it's not all about Christmas cheer in Otley this month - there are also two festivals to look forward to as well.

The annual Otley Science Festival takes from Monday, November 11 until Saturday, November 16.

There will be a packed programme of evdents for the whole family - including a Silly Science Toddler Time.

The Otley Beer Festival will run from Friday, November 22 to Saturday, November 23.

There will be beers, lagers and ciders to sample.

It costs £11 to enter and this incudes a programme, glass and £6 worth of tokens to spend on beer.

The beer festival starts at noon and finishes at 11pm on both days.