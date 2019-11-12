Opening soon: Liquor Studio - Leeds's first gin school and drinks lab

The Liquor Studio will be a one-stop-shop for those wanting to make their own gin and learn everything there is to know about the UKs most beloved spirit.

The city is preparing to welcome its first gin school and drinks lab later this month.

The Liquor Studio will be a one-stop-shop for those wanting to make their own gin and learn everything there is to know about the UK’s most beloved spirit.

The first session is due to be held on Friday, November 29.



And Dan has built up a solid reputation over the past few years as one of the UK’s most respected liquor aficionados and was crowned Global Gin Ambassador of the Year at the Icons of Gin Awards in 2018. The award was in honour of his partnership with Ableforth’s, who have been a staple of the most discerning of bars around the globe with their iconic Bathtub Gin.

He said: "Having spent the last ten years travelling the globe learning and teaching people about the world’s finest spirits I cannot wait to bring everything back to my home city of Leeds. The Liquor Studio will be a truly unique experience for the people of this great city and cannot wait to get the doors open and the imbibers in."

The carefully curated Spirit Masterclass will include a fascinating walkthrough the colourful history of gins past, before guests are invited to get their hands dirty by mashing botanicals and blending their very own brand of the juniper-based spirit.

The masterclass will begin with an expertly mixed gin and tonic and end with each student taking home three bottles of gin including their own creation to savour at home. Looking to the future, there are also plans for Liquor Studio to broaden its range of masterclasses to include whiskey and rum.

Bookings for the Spirit Masterclass are open now.