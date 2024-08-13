Open week at Whitby's newest retirement community to give locals a flavour of life after 60

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This August, McCarthy Stone is throwing open its doors to local retirees to show how its brand-new Retirement Living development in Whitby can help them live happier, healthier lives.

Taking place between Tuesday August 20 and Saturday August 24 from 11am till 4pmat Scoresby View on The Garth, the Open Week will provide a first glimpse of the stylish accommodation and vibrant lifestyle that will be on offer once homeowners move in from October.

Guests will also be invited to join the McCarthy Stone team in the landscaped gardens for a cup of tea and slice of cake during which they can ask any questions, from purchase options to apartment plans, and learn more about the exclusive ‘Move for Free’ offer. Designed to make moving easier, the offer covers the cost of stamp duty (up to £5,000) and estate agent, removals, and legal fees for those who reserve a retirement property with McCarthy Stone before August 30*.

Appointments are not necessary during the Open Week, but if you would like to request a specific time, please call 0800 882 1829.

Scoresby View CGI

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming locals from across Whitby to show them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. As with all our developments, Scoresby View will offer the best of both worlds – modern and spacious independent living combined with peace of mind and a community of like-minded individuals.

“We really recommend that homebuyers use our Open Week to ask any questions they have about retirement living and to see for themselves our elegant properties and superb facilities designed with easy living in mind. Scoresby View is quickly proving to be a popular development and now with our Move for Free offer, we’re expecting to see even more demand.”

Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces, Scoresby View will exclusively cater for the over 60s with 60 luxury one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. A well-appointed lounge and beautiful landscape gardens provide plenty of opportunity for socialising and relaxation, while a hotel-style guest suite comes in handy when loved ones come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, and all properties are fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

A range of purchase options are available at Scoresby View, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £120,000 and two-bedroom properties available from £162,500**.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Scoresby View, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/scoresby-view

*Terms and conditions apply, find out more here: www.mccarthystone.co.uk/events-and-offers

**Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership.