OMD, Sister Sledge and Tony Hadley to play Let’s Rock Leeds 2020

Sister Sledge and T’Pau will be coming to Leeds along with headliner OMD for next year’s Let’s Rock retro summer festival.

Let’s Rock Leeds - at Temple Newsam on June 20 - will also feature Howard Jones, ABC, Tony Hadley, Kim Wilde, Heaven 17, Nik Kershaw, Betty Boo and English Beat. The Reprobates Party Live segment of the event will feature Sydney Youngblood, The Gibson Brothers, Rozalla, Mari Wilson, Tenpole Tudor, Wang Chung and Black Lace’s Conga Party.

A celebration of all things pop and 80s, Let’s Rock offers non-stop fun, with legendary artists performing hit after hit to a crowd of all ages, many of whom embrace the throwback vibe by dressing in retro fashion. 2019 was the most successful summer series in Let’s Rock’s 11-year history, with twelve festival locations and a total audience of more than 150,000. Next year’s Let’s Rock series promises to be even bigger and better.

Kim Wilde said: “We’re privileged to play shows all over the world, but there’s very little that can match the warmth and fun of a Let’s Rock crowd. We always have an amazing time and enjoy watching the other acts just as much as the audience does. Bring on 2020.”

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith added: “We’re thrilled that’s Let’s Rock is able to attract headliners of the calibre of OMD. That we’re able to provide such an incredible line-up and to grow Let’s Rock every year is down to our amazingly loyal and up-for-it audience, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you for a fantastic 2019 season.”

Let’s Rock works with many charities including Child Bereavement UK, which received almost £125k this year. For the full line up, and for tickets, visit letsrockleeds.com.