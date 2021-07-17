Nine brilliant beaches within an easy drive of Leeds

Here are nine fantastic beaches that are within a two hour drive from Leeds
People can also visit the areas using public transport, in particular, the Coastliner services that run from Leeds Bus Station to Scarborough or Pickering and Whitby.
1. Filey
Filey beach is clean and idyllic, with a large stretch of sand, making it the perfect place for a family day out or a dog walk. It is a 1 hour 35 minute drive to the quaint North Yorkshire seaside town. The quickest way is to go via the A64.
2. Bridlington
It would not be a round-up of Yorkshire beaches without a mention to everyone's favourite - Bridlington. The fatest route is via the A64 but you can also drive via M62 and A614. It takes one hour and 45 minutes by car.
3. Whitby
The seaside town of Whitby is teeming with heritage, and is known for being the home of Dracula and also Captain Cook. There is a clean beach to enjoy, perfect for relaxing and enjoying a bag of fish and chips. But if you get bored of relaxing, there is also a stunning walk up to Whitby Abbey to enjoy. The fastest route is via the A64 and the A169 which takes one hour 38 minutes.
4. Robin Hood's Bay
If you are feeling active, take a lovely, long walk from Whitby down to Robin Hood's Bay. The beach in this picturesque fishing village is a beautiful place to soak up the sun. It takes about one hour and 46 minutes to get to Robin Hood's Bay from Leeds. The fastest route is via the A64 and A169 but you can also go via the A171, though it is longer.