Nine brilliant beaches within an easy drive of Leeds

3. Whitby

The seaside town of Whitby is teeming with heritage, and is known for being the home of Dracula and also Captain Cook. There is a clean beach to enjoy, perfect for relaxing and enjoying a bag of fish and chips. But if you get bored of relaxing, there is also a stunning walk up to Whitby Abbey to enjoy. The fastest route is via the A64 and the A169 which takes one hour 38 minutes.