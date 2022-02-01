Newsam Park Festival returns to Temple Newsam this summer after the success of its debut in August 2021.

The open air festival will take over Temple Newsam's grounds on Saturday 9 July for a whole day of techno and house beats, inviting music lovers to dance the day away.

Photo: Lanty Zhang

Confirmed with the announcement of its return is the addition of headliners including Marco Carola, Jamie Jones, Mall Grab, Jayda G, Folamour, Dan Shake, Chaos in the CBD, Djoko and Chris Stussy, with many more still to come.

The lineup of some of dance music's heaviest hitters makes this year's Newsam Park event the biggest to date, with some special guests returning to Leeds for the first time in almost a decade.

This includes headliner Marco Carola who last played in the city in 2013.

Joining the big names on stage are Mint Warehouse residents Annie Errez, Bobby O'Donnell, Foz, Reeshy and Sara Garvey, representing the musical talent of Leeds at the festival this summer.

Newsam Park organisers have also stated that festival site Temple Newsam will be expanded even more this year with plans in the works for another new and bespoke space with its own carefully curated sound.

There will also be a new stage for guests to enjoy, as well as an energised sound system to help spread the music across the grounds.

Presale tickets are only available to those who sign up using the Newsam Park Festival website and go on sale Wednesday 9 February, with general release tickets on sale from 11 February subject to availability once the presale is completed.