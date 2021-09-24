New restaurant Pizza Punks opened in the city centre earlier this month. Photo: Pizza Punks

The new restaurant opened in the city centre earlier this month as the latest addition to the brand's line-up of venues across the UK.

Currently there are restaurants in Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle and Leeds, all serving a unique build-your-own menu of pasta and pizza dishes.

Customers can select a variety of handmade toppings for their dish of choice from over 50 options listed on their website and menu, all for one set price. Photo: Pizza Punks

Choosing from an extensive menu of classic or vegan friendly pizzas and pasta, customers can select a variety of handmade toppings for their dish of choice from over 50 options listed on their website and menu, all for one set price.

Try their crunchy garlic and rosemary roast potatoes as a pizza topping, or stick with their plant-based BBQ pulled jackfruit for a pulled pork style treat.

Visitors will also find a range of extravagant cocktails on sale all week round, with more traditional drinks and quirky craft ales available for purchase on site also.

Speaking about the new restaurant in Leeds, owner Brad Stevens, said:

“At Pizza Punks we do things differently and don’t conform to the norm when it comes to making incredible food that appeals to everyone.

We offer customers the freedom to make the experience their own because pizza is the new punk and there are no hard and fast rules with it.

Our restaurants provide the perfect spot for meeting with friends and family, sharing great food and drinks and having an epic time."

Using handcrafted San Franciscan sourdough for their pizza bases, Pizza Punks cook them in authentic wood-fired ovens visible to customers on site.

Their large open kitchen lets spectators watch as chefs toss dough, layer on toppings and whip up fresh handmade pasta all for a hungry crowd.

"Our attitude is all geared towards helping our customers have the best time when they visit our restaurants" owner Brad went on to say.

"For us it is about providing excellent quality ingredients as well as unrivalled levels of customer service because it’s not just about the food, it’s about having fun.

Leeds will be no different and we are looking forward to having a new customer base that will join the Pizza Punks movement.”

Pizza Punks currently ranks first across all three cities on Tripadvisor and was voted the best Italian restaurant in the Deliveroo restaurant awards in 2019.

Visit the Leeds branch, located on Bond Street in the city centre, by booking on their website.