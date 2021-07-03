Arron Fishwick at the Multistories event, Level 8 Citi Park, Merrion Centre. (photo: Gerard Binks)

It’s situated eight stories in the air on top of the CitiPark Merrion Centre car park and is open right throughout this and coming weekends.

With a capacity for 350 guests to socialise in the space at one time, it comprises some of the best local businesses, DJs and talent.

Food vendors include Master Chef’s Matt Healy and lockdown-success The Savvy Baker as the pop up aims to bring all pandemic-affected industries together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Arron Fishwick says he wants the event to help everyone to get back out there and enjoy themselves again.

He told the YEP: “Everyone has suffered over the past year - especially this industry - so we wanted to do something safe, fun and to bring all affected people together.

“We identified some of the things that have been successful down south and in Europe and one of those things which was not yet happening here was multi storey car park events.

“As we all go greener and cities go greener with fewer cars, we realised that there are buildings and infrastructure that are not being used at full capacity.

“We thought it’d be cool to turn the space and the rooftop into something amazing.”

Mr Fishwick said the response to the pop up has been amazing so far both from event go-ers and industry professionals who want to get involved themselves.

He also hopes it will help to support the Merrion Centre shops as well.

He said: “People have made a lot of noise and said what a great idea it is to utilise space like this.

“We’re going to drive footfall around the Merrion Centre from a different demographic to what might usually go into the centre so hopefully people will go and spend some money in the shops when leaving our event as well - that’s a win for those guys too.

Mr Fishwick added: “Everyone just wants to socialise again and after lockdown everyone’s mindset has changed.