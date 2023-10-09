Runners turned out in force to take part in the second 10km event in Morley.

The Morley 10k was held in the Leeds town on Sunday morning, with 840 people completing the route.

Race director Jen Higgins said: “It was amazing. It was the second year it’s been held and it felt like a real community event. It was a fantastic day.”

The first to finish the race was Tom Dart from Spenborough & District Athletics Club coming at 33:24, while the first woman to finish was Rochelle Ramsden with a time of 39.05.

The Morley Running Club, which organises the event, voted to raise funds this year for two local men’s mental health charities – Team Daniel and Men In Need Together.

Morley 10K Spirits were high as the Morley 10k was held for the second time in the town on Sunday morning

Morley 10k The runners set off

Morley 10k Race director Jen Higgins said it was an "amazing day"

Purple Pete Purple Pete Forbes of Morley raising money for veterans charity