Morley 10k: 16 photos from the "amazing" running event as it marks its second year in the Leeds town
The Morley 10k was held in the Leeds town on Sunday morning, with 840 people completing the route.
Race director Jen Higgins said: “It was amazing. It was the second year it’s been held and it felt like a real community event. It was a fantastic day.”
The first to finish the race was Tom Dart from Spenborough & District Athletics Club coming at 33:24, while the first woman to finish was Rochelle Ramsden with a time of 39.05.
The Morley Running Club, which organises the event, voted to raise funds this year for two local men’s mental health charities – Team Daniel and Men In Need Together.
Check out some of the pictures from the day in our gallery below: