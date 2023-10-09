Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Morley 10k: 16 photos from the "amazing" running event as it marks its second year in the Leeds town

Runners turned out in force to take part in the second 10km event in Morley.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

The Morley 10k was held in the Leeds town on Sunday morning, with 840 people completing the route.

Race director Jen Higgins said: “It was amazing. It was the second year it’s been held and it felt like a real community event. It was a fantastic day.”

The first to finish the race was Tom Dart from Spenborough & District Athletics Club coming at 33:24, while the first woman to finish was Rochelle Ramsden with a time of 39.05.

The Morley Running Club, which organises the event, voted to raise funds this year for two local men’s mental health charities – Team Daniel and Men In Need Together.

Check out some of the pictures from the day in our gallery below:

Spirits were high as the Morley 10k was held for the second time in the town on Sunday morning

Spirits were high as the Morley 10k was held for the second time in the town on Sunday morning Photo: Steve Riding

The runners set off

The runners set off Photo: Steve Riding

Race director Jen Higgins said it was an "amazing day"

Race director Jen Higgins said it was an "amazing day" Photo: Steve Riding

Purple Pete Forbes of Morley raising money for veterans charity

Purple Pete Forbes of Morley raising money for veterans charity Photo: Steve Riding

